AEW Star Jake 'The Snake' Roberts On What He Wants To Be Remembered For

Jake Roberts is a Hall Of Fame wrestler with an iconic career filled with memorable storylines, matches, and moments. However, he recently revealed that, above all else, he wants to be remembered for giving help to those who need it.

"Addiction was a big part of my life, and I'll always be an addict," he told "WrestlingNews Co." "But today I'm doing great; I look for nothing less than doing great, but there's a lot of people out there struggling, and I just keep trying to reach them and keep trying to help them."

Roberts has been very open with his personal battles with addiction throughout his life. It's something that Diamond Dallas Page helped him overcome, a journey that was documented in the acclaimed documentary "The Resurrection Of Jake The Snake." Since then, he has tried to pass on that help to others in need, including Buff Bagwell, whose own personal issues and legal troubles have been well-documented in recent years. For Roberts, however, helping others is more important to him than the work he has done in the wrestling business.

"There's been quite a few come to me for help, and we've been very successful," Roberts revealed. "I want to be remembered as a man that gave as much as he got."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WrestlingNews Co" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).



