WWE Raw Ratings Report 11/20/23

The last "WWE Raw" before Survivor Series generated some interest in the flagship program on Monday.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that while the overall rating for "Raw" was fairly consistent with last week's rating, a 12% spike in the 18-49 demographic gave the program its best rating in the coveted demographic since September 4. "Raw" was watched by 1,459,000 viewers, a 1% dip from last week, with 644,000 viewers from the 18-49 demographic tuning in. "Raw" had stiff competition as this week's "Monday Night Football" game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — a rematch from the most recent Super Bowl — was the highest-rated episode of the long-running sports franchise in 27 years.

For both the overall demographic and the 18-49 demographic, the highest-rated segment was the opening of the show, with viewership petering out as the show went on, finally bottoming out in the segment before, as well as the start of the main event, and then recovering slightly for the end of main event match between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre, as well as the reveal that Randy Orton would be the fifth man on Cody Rhodes's War Games team. The show also featured a match between Becky Lynch and Xia Li, and a segment between The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER ahead of their match at Survivor Series.

The news comes after "WWE SmackDown" also received a 1% bump overall in its head-to-head battle with "AEW Collision" on Friday. "SmackDown" was up 8% in the 18-49 demographic.