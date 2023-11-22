WWE's Gunther Says AEW Star Chopped Him So Hard He Was 'Bleeding Right Away'

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER delivers one of the most brutal chops in the business presently, but he got a taste of his own medicine when an AEW star chopped him, leaving him bleeding.

While speaking on the podcast, "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the WWE Superstar revealed that AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo has one of the hardest chops in the business, recalling an instance when he received it.

"I was shocked one time I remember I wrestled in Germany back then," began GUNTHER. "I was wrestling Pentagon actually and I chopped him and he chopped me once and I was bleeding right away. It was like, 'What? What is going on?' Some of my Mexican colleagues are gonna say they chop like it's — the movement is a little bit like it's a whip, if that makes sense. It's because they chop from overhand, most of them do. That is painful I gotta say.""

Penta and GUNTHER faced each other in several matches between 2017 and 2018 for Westside Xtreme Wrestling. One of their last matches was in October 2018 in a World Tag Team League match, where GUNTHER teamed with Timothy Thatcher to defeat both Miedo and Rey Fenix.

Now years later, Miedo is in AEW with his brother, Fenix, and the two are former AEW Tag Team Champions and ROH Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, "The Ring General" became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history in September. Before that record, he was the longest-reigning "NXT UK" Champion, holding the title for a total of 870 days.

