Why Bully Ray Says WWE's Drew McIntyre Needs To Find A 'Comfort Zone'

Drew McIntyre is set to team up with The Judgment Day against Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton in a WarGames match this weekend at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that the former WWE Champion still needs to find a comfort zone of speaking from the heart and owning his verbiage following his in-ring promo on "WWE Raw" this past Monday night.

"Last night [Monday night] was definitely a step in the right direction," Ray said. "Drew looks amazing. I like the black leather kilt and the black leather jacket. Drew looks amazing. I just want that little bit of extra when he speaks. You know how, like, when Eddie Kingston speaks, there's that level of believability where you know everything Eddie's saying is coming right from his heart and not the top of his head. That's what I want from Drew."

Ray added that he wanted to feel and be drawn in by the conviction during McIntyre's promos. He mentioned that people gravitated towards the late Dusty Rhodes because of his conviction. Ray said that he could feel Rhodes' pain and hear his struggles in the tone of his voice. The multi-time tag team champion believes that pro wrestlers need to aspire to that in the modern day. Ray felt that McIntyre just "laid it out" with his promo on Monday night.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.