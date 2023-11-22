Bully Ray Says This WWE Women's Division Star Has Been 'Knocking It Dead'

While appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that Chelsea Green, who currently holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Piper Niven, has been doing a "fantastic job."

"Chelsea Green has been knocking it dead, knocking them dead, ever since she's gotten back to the WWE," Ray said. "And I went on Twitter last night [Monday night], and I put Chelsea over. I said, 'Chelsea maximizes every second of TV time that she's given.'

"You're taught in the WWE that from the minute you go through that curtain — actually, from the second you go through that curtain to the second you come back through that curtain, you are working. You are 100% immersed in your character, which means you take nothing for granted. Your facials, your movements, how you act or react to anything. Chelsea reacts to everything so legitimately, so over the top, so entertaining, that it just catches my attention."

Ray went on to say that Green "always looks amazing." He said that the former Impact Knockouts Champion "definitely commands the spotlight." Ray feels that Green treats every minute of television time like it's the last time she's ever going to appear. The multi-time tag team champion also suggested a possible storyline involving Green and Otis, similar to the Alpha Academy member's story with Mandy Rose a few years ago.

