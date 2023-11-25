Mark Henry Says This WWE Star Is 'Living In The Past,' But In A Good Way

During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry brought up "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes while discussing Swerve Strickland's transformation since being released by WWE in 2021.

"Cody Rhodes is the best example I've seen," Henry said. "Every time you see Cody Rhodes in a locker room, he's got wrestling playing on a video player from 1987 or '91 or sometime in the past. He's not living in the present. He's trying to learn the history. He's trying to remember. He's trying to see something that people are not doing right now. Studying.

"'He Cody Rhodes, he don't have to do that. He can play the hits.' The hits not good enough for him. He wants to be transcendent. He wants to be great. He wants the greatest wrestlers of all time to go, 'Hey, man, you been diggin' in the crates. You pulled that out. I remember that. Magnum T.A. used to do that back in '88'"

Henry claimed that All Elite Wrestling's Stickland, who defeated "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death match at AEW Full Gear 2023 this past weekend, is also striving for the same thing as Rhodes. The former World Heavyweight Champion said that Strickland is a studier and a different person compared to when he was let go by WWE. Henry feels that Strickland has made himself more valuable.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.