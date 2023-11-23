AEW Dynamite 11/22/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I'm glad there's written evidence of just how in I was on the MJF/Adam Cole story prior to Cole's injury, but man, I have really not been feeling it lately, and that did not change Wednesday night. The MJF/Cole/Samoa Joe promo segment was way too long and tried to do way too many things — very few of which, in my opinion, worked out.

There were several problems here, but for me, the central one involved inconsistency of character. MJF just beat Jay White on one good leg, got his title back, and passed the one-year mark of his world championship reign. You'd expect him to be on top of the world, at his most confident — and for a while, he is. But then Samoa Joe comes out, and suddenly he's denying Joe the title match he promised him. Then Cole gives him a pep talk about being "the new MJF," and suddenly MJF is offering Joe a title match right here tonight. But then Joe is like, no, you're walking around with a cane (inspired, by the way) and I want you at 100%, let's do it at Worlds End? And MJF is like, in my hometown, where I'm definitely gonna beat you?" And Joe is like, "YES. And also I will be your personal bodyguard until then!"

For the record, the parts of this that involve Joe delivering dialogue do work, because it's Joe, and he's great at this stuff. But I thought we were past MJF doing things as blatantly cowardly as refusing to honor his word to give someone a title match. I thought we were past MJF having to be talked into doing the right thing by Adam Cole. It didn't fit with the character as we know him today, and the result was a chain of similarly offbeat character reactions and a much longer, more convoluted segment than necessary. Couldn't MJF have just said to Joe, "Yes, I'm giving you your title match, but we're not doing it right now while I'm injured, we're doing it at Worlds End in my hometown of Long Island, good luck"? That seems to me like something a confident champion would say coming off one of his biggest wins, but also like something "Your Scumbag" MJF would say, because the whole point of "Your Scumbag" MJF is that he's a huge babyface who will still take any advantage to win. And it also gets you there faster. Just an idea!

Bottom line: I've really cooled off on how the MJF story is being told since All In, and while Cole's injury was obviously a huge wrench thrown in the gears, that doesn't make me like this replacement angle any more. And I won't pretend it helps that people in the audience are now constantly screaming "ADAAAAAAAAM!"