Jake The Snake Roberts Calls Working With WWE Hall Of Famer 'Golden Moment' Of Career

Jake Roberts has opened up about his rivalry with André The Giant that culminated with a match against the fellow WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania V.

On "The Snake Pit," Roberts revealed his instant reaction was "Are you f—ing kidding me?" when informed of the plans in 1989. Roberts recounted his first run-in with André at a TV taping in Los Angeles, where the big man "chewed me up and spit me out," making him look like easy pickings for André. The moment led to a furious Roberts confronting André in the locker room.

"I went and yelled at him," Roberts recalled. "That was idiotic ... I'm lucky I didn't die. He looked at me and went, 'Now, we're okay, boss.' He just wanted to check out if I had balls."

Despite his initial skepticism about the feud not working, Roberts was pleasantly surprised as he felt André "made it work" despite their size disparity. Reflecting on their rivalry, Roberts remains proud to this day. "I really enjoyed wrestling André, it was certainly a golden moment in my career — to be able to go out and perform in front of people, and actually have people believe I had a chance to beat him."

During their rivalry, Roberts would use his snake Damien to scare André into a kayfabe "heart attack," an angle that Roberts admits helped add to the realism of their feud. In fact, André got legitimately bit by the snake during one of their house show matches. "When I went to his locker room to check on him, I thought he'd be pissed off. I peeked in through the locker room and asked him, 'Are you okay?' And he's like, 'Yeah boss.' Rick Rude walks in and pulls out two fangs [from his shoulder] that are an inch-and-a-half long. Andre didn't even know [he got bit]."