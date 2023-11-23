Buff Bagwell Clarifies Recent Reports Of DUI Arrest
Former WCW star Buff Bagwell took to social media over the weekend to address reports that he had been arrested. Bagwell confirmed that he did spend 24 hours in jail on November 16. Reports claimed that Bagwell was driving under the influence of drugs, but the 53-year-old said that he was still sober. Bagwell explained that whenever he gets a violation in the DUI Court Program, it lists his original DUI offenses. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, Bagwell was asked about his arrest.
"Early on, I had an argument with one of the counselors," Bagwell said. "I had ran over a curb at the local, little Texaco, but it needed to be towed. And I have a bad knee, and I hadn't had my knee replacement surgery yet ... It was like a block away, so we had to hurry not to be late, and then I asked the counselor, 'Hey, man, can I give Reece, the guy with the better wheel, better leg, can I get him to run my keys down to the tow truck place?' He said no problem. Long story short, there was a conversation that went on about it, and I went to jail for arguing or disrupting the class, for 24 hours. I couldn't believe it."
'24 hours in jail for not doing the right paperwork'
Bagwell added that about a month later, he was sorting out flights for two of his shows. He said that he planned to travel from Atlanta to Des Moines, then from Des Moines to Dallas, Dallas to San Antonio, and San Antonio back to Atlanta. Bagwell noted that the DUI Court Program's paperwork stated that "there wasn't a place for a middle flight." Bagwell explained that he got questioned when he returned home about how he got to San Antonio from Des Moines.
"'I flew, what do you mean?'" Bagwell said. "And they go, 'Why didn't you list it?' I said, 'There wasn't any room to list it.' And they go, 'Well, we need to know.' And I go, 'Okay. From now on, I'll let you guys know. I didn't know that. There was no room on the paperwork.' 24 hours in jail for not doing the right paperwork ... Now I've got heat with them. I'm on the radar."
Bagwell pointed out that November 16 was the day he went to court and jail. He said that his hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. on that particular date. Bagwell explained that he wasn't sure if he was going to jail that day.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.