Buff Bagwell Clarifies Recent Reports Of DUI Arrest

Bagwell added that about a month later, he was sorting out flights for two of his shows. He said that he planned to travel from Atlanta to Des Moines, then from Des Moines to Dallas, Dallas to San Antonio, and San Antonio back to Atlanta. Bagwell noted that the DUI Court Program's paperwork stated that "there wasn't a place for a middle flight." Bagwell explained that he got questioned when he returned home about how he got to San Antonio from Des Moines.

"'I flew, what do you mean?'" Bagwell said. "And they go, 'Why didn't you list it?' I said, 'There wasn't any room to list it.' And they go, 'Well, we need to know.' And I go, 'Okay. From now on, I'll let you guys know. I didn't know that. There was no room on the paperwork.' 24 hours in jail for not doing the right paperwork ... Now I've got heat with them. I'm on the radar."

Bagwell pointed out that November 16 was the day he went to court and jail. He said that his hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. on that particular date. Bagwell explained that he wasn't sure if he was going to jail that day.

