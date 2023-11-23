Why Booker T Says Drew McIntyre's Heel Turn Will Serve Him Better In WWE

On the November 13 episode of "WWE Raw," Drew McIntyre helped The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Damian Priest retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship before shaking hands with Rhea Ripley on the stage. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about McIntyre's heel turn on his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"I mean, sometimes you need that change," Booker T said. "Sometimes, trying to be that babyface where you're smiling and trying to make the fans happy — It's cool. I always love that spot, but sometimes you got to be able to tap into something different in order to really make yourself feel like, 'Man, I'm feeling this.' You know what I mean? 'I can't wait to get to work. I can't wait to do my job. I can't wait to hit that squared circle.'

"That right there, that's being motivated, I think, more than anything. Was Drew McIntyre motivated as a babyface? I think so because, [as] I said, Drew McIntyre in the COVID era, he did a hell of a job ... I said Drew McIntyre was one of the guys that tapped into being in that COVID era and trying to create something at the same time because if you didn't have a creative mindset working in front of no fans, come on, come on ... But do I feel like the heel character is going to serve its purpose a whole lot better? Of course, it will. That's just my opinion."

"The Scottish Warrior" is now set to team up with The Judgment Day (Bálor, Priest, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) against Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 this weekend.

