WWE Star Praises AEW's FTR And Calls Out The Young Bucks

Jey and Jimmy Uso cemented themselves as one of the greatest tag teams of all time with nine WWE Tag Team Championship reigns. The last of which was a 622-day reign as the undisputed titleholders, outlasting a litany of top tag teams in the process. Their break-up is still fresh, coming earlier this year when Jimmy turned on his younger brother. But "Main Event" Jey Uso told The Ringer that he thinks they will fight together again. Not only that, but it appears he is keeping tabs on his competition, even outside of WWE.

"FTR is top tier," said Uso. He also named multi-time tag champs in NJPW, the Guerrillas of Destiny — Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa — and said he feels like the boat has sailed on a dream match with Matt and Jeff Hardy. However, he has one major stipulation for those who want to face the Usos: to join his company. "If you all want these dream matches, you all going to have to bring your a** to WWE, dog, to the top tier."

Uso took a jibe at rival promotions, saying he and his brother "ain't dropping down" and called out recent AEW re-signees The Young Bucks. "Young Bucks, everybody, like, bring it, dog. Run it. We the ones for a reason, and I mean that. I stand on that, bro. We the best tag team in the world."

For now, Jey Uso will continue to embark on his singles journey. He will wrestle alongside Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton in the men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 on Saturday. Additionally, Uso has set his sights on the WWE Intercontinental Championship held by Gunther.