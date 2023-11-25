WWE HOFer Sean Waltman Recalls The Thrill Of Wrestling In WCW WarGames Match

Two WarGames matches are set to take place tomorrow night at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, with The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre battling Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Randy Orton in the men's bout, while Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi take on Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Bayley, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in the women's clash. "X-Pac" Sean Waltman appeared on "WWE's The Bump" this week and recalled participating in a WCW WarGames match.

"Oh, I loved it," Waltman said. "I loved it. I couldn't wait to get in because I was a big fan of WarGames, like, the concept. I always thought they could have done the matches better in earlier WarGames ... When I got my chance to get in there, oh, I took advantage of it. If you go back and watch that match, I was all over the place in there. I did some really cool stuff with Mongo [Steve McMichael], and [Ric] Flair got in, obviously, stuff with him [and] other guys. And the finish... Oh my god, there's some people that are still upset over that one."

The WarGames match Waltman participated in was the battle between the New World Order (Waltman, Kevin Nash, Buff Bagwell, and Konnan) and The Four Horsemen (Chris Benoit, Ric Flair, Curt Hennig, and Steve McMichael) at WCW Fall Brawl 1997. That bout saw Hennig turn his back on Benoit, Flair, and McMichael after feigning an injury. It allowed the nWo to take advantage and force The Four Horseman to give up.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.