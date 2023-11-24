Details On Which Spots Injured MJF At AEW Full Gear

It was reported earlier this week that reigning AEW World Champion MJF suffered a dislocated hip after performing an elbow drop from the ring to the floor during his successful title defense against Jay White at AEW Full Gear 2023. MJF delivered the move after the announce table collapsed under White. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "The Salt of the Earth" thought the "crowd was going to flatten" if he did not perform the elbow drop.

It's pointed out in the newsletter that the move is an "absolute killer" on the hip. MJF reportedly had his hip popped back into place after the title clash. It's said that he is now in "terrible pain" and also dealing with a shoulder injury. WON mentioned that MJF's shoulder worsened "from a top rope uranage." Notably, MJF was involved in an injury angle at AEW Full Gear. On the Zero Hour pre-show, the world champion was taken away in an ambulance following a steel chair attack by The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn). Later that night, MJF returned, driving the ambulance that he left the arena in, to defend the AEW World Championship; the injured Adam Cole was set to defend the gold on his behalf.

Despite the injury setbacks, MJF appeared on this past Wednesday night's Thanksgiving Eve episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Chicago, Illinois. The multi-time "Dynamite" Diamond Ring winner was in the ring with Cole when the mystery devil appeared on the titantron. MJF also agreed to defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at the inaugural AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30 during that in-ring segment.