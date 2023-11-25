WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Full & Final Card

This weekend, WWE will return to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, for Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. While most of the conversation relates to CM Punk potentially returning to the promotion, the event promises to be an action-packed extravaganza with some exciting matches, including two WarGames bouts.

The men's WarGames match will see Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth "Freaking" Rollins join forces to take on Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Drew McIntyre. This will be Orton's first in-ring appearance since May 2022, but will he be able to see eye-to-eye with all of his teammates following past disputes with certain former Bloodline members?

Meanwhile, the women's cage match will see Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO Sky, Kairi Sane, and Asuka team up to face Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi. Tommy Dreamer believes the bout is a "must-win" for Damage CTRL, but whether WWE's booking team agrees with the hardcore legend remains to be seen.

The Miz will also have the chance to end Gunther's record-breaking WWE Intercontinental Championship run. The Austrian champion has been dominant since winning the gold, but "The A-lister" is a multi-tie champion who's shown some fire recently. However, Gunther is the favorite to win the match, especially with Imperium by his side.

Finally, Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark, while Santos Escobar and Carlito will face off in singles competition. Ripley has also been on a crusade of dominance since winning the title, and it's hard to imagine her not retaining the gold this weekend. Escobar and Carlito, however, will have a grudge to settle after the former betrayed Rey Mysterio and left their Latino World Order faction.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your WWE Survivor Series news, including live coverage of the event.