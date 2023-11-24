Details On Cole Karter's Injury From Recent ROH Taping

Following last week's "AEW Dynamite", the Ring of Honor tapings saw Cole Karter suffer a scary injury mid-match. As chronicled by Dave Meltzer during this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Karter teamed with Griff Garrison against Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels during the tapings, which are set to air on November 30.

During the match, he was said to have suffered the injury as Sydal landed a twisting splash onto him, landing on Karter's face to send the back of his head hard into the mat. The match was stopped after referee Paul Turner and Christopher Daniels noticed something was wrong and called for Doc Sampson.

Cole Karter was said to have been down for a long time after the fact before eventually walking to the back of his own volition. Daniels addressed the fans, praising Karter as tough, and explaining pro wrestling is a dangerous sport and that they didn't want to see this happen, nor get the win via referee's stoppage. As of this writing, it's unknown when Karter will return to action.

Karter signed with AEW on a tiered deal in July last year, a month after he was released by WWE. Karter wrestled on "WWE NXT" as Troy "Two Times" Donovan alongside Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Tony D'Angelo; his release was reported to be a policy issue and not a creative or budgeting decision. He hasn't wrestled for AEW since the YouTube shows "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" were canceled earlier this year. Still, he has been featured on ROH shows, interspersed with appearances on the independent circuit for different promotions.