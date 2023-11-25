WWE SmackDown 11/24/23 - 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I know we've said it here in our opinions before, but I have yet to write about her, and darn it, Shotzi is just so good in this unhinged role and she really showed that off during a pretty lackluster promo to start the show tonight. Everything she said about being bullied by Damage CTRL and why she wants her revenge made sense. "They thought they could break me, but what they really did was change me," was a great line and she delivered it in such a well-acted crazy manner, I loved it.

Shotzi's look is of course partially why I love this. The spiky hair works, and the emotional reason why she agreed to have Damage CTRL cut her hair for that story endears her to me even further. Her makeup also looked incredibly fierce tonight, and it's those little touches that I appreciate when it comes to a character.

Shotzi was the perfect addition to this team, not only because of her history with Damage CTRL, but because she doesn't exactly fit with the other three mega powers that are Biacna Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. She stands out in a good way. WarGames should be a great showcase for Shotzi's chaotic offense, especially when she's playing this character who is completely off the rails. If something goes wrong (as long as no one gets hurt!), oh well, it's the "crazy girl" doing the move. I am, however, hoping for a good, crazy spot with her tomorrow, whether that involves her cutting off some more of someone's hair in retaliation, or a spot where she's jumping off things and crashing to the mat, which I think she's more likely to do than say Belair or Flair.

We're loving all the time the women's WarGames match has been getting. I agree with other opinions in this article, and I think Shotzi is a small, but majorly effective part of what's making the air time the women are getting great.