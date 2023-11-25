Former WXW Champion And Decorated German Indie Star Absolute Andy Dead At 40

German wrestling star Andreas Ullman — better known as Absolute Andy — died in his sleep last Thursday. He was 40-years-old. German promotion wXw announced he had "lost his long battle against his illness" on X, formerly known as Twitter, (translated by Google from German):

"The day before yesterday, Andy lost his long battle against his illness and fell asleep in the presence of his wife. We wish his family and friends a lot of strength during this time and ask you to give them the necessary distance until we can all say goodbye to Andy together in the wXw ring with the respect that his life's work deserves."

Wir nehmen Abschied von einem der verdientesten Wrestler der wXw-Geschichte. Ohne jeden Zweifel ist Absolute Andy einer der bekanntesten und beliebtesten Wrestler im deutschsprachigen Raum. In seiner beinahe 20 Jahre dauernden Karriere hat Absolute Andy alle großen Titel bei... pic.twitter.com/5egERgXAQZ — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) November 25, 2023

Ullman led a gold-littered career in wXw. He had two reigns as a GWP World Champion and five as a wXw Tag Team Champion. Over the course of 330 matches for the promotion, he stood against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Malakai Black, and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Ullman took over as Director of Sports in 2020, inheriting the role from Karsten Beck. He wrestled his last match of his career in January 2022, defending the wXw Shotgun Championship. He vacated the title in March due to illness. In 2009, he was part of a crop of European talent brought in to try-out for TNA. During that time he wrestled two live events in Germany against Murat Bosporus and Steve Douglas. He went 1-1 and was unsigned. Tributes continue to pour in for Absolute Andy on social media, an icon of German wrestling that will be sorely missed.