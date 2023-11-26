Adam Copeland Challenges Christian Cage To TNT Title Match On AEW Dynamite In Montreal

After weeks of back-and-forth since AEW WrestleDream in October, Adam Copeland finally laid down the challenge for Christian Cage and the TNT Championship. Copeland appeared in a backstage segment during "AEW Collision," calling for the pair to meet at "AEW Dynamite" in Montreal on December 6.

WOW! Following the devastating beatdown The Rated-R Superstar put on #KillSwitch, @RatedRCope just challenged @Christian4Peeps for the TNT Title on #AEWDynamite, December 6th in Montreal! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7qcaNt8MV8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023

Copeland faced Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne alongside Sting and Darby Allin earlier this month at Full Gear, going on to secure the win over his arch-rival. However, he has continued to zero in on Christian and company, laying out Nick Wayne and delivering a conchairto during last week's "AEW Dynamite" and the same earlier tonight to Killswitch. As he called out Christian, the "Rated R Superstar" laid blame for his savage attacks towards the so-called "Patriarchy". He explained that Cage had made it personal when he threatened to break his neck, as it would have threatened not only his own but also his children's futures. This will be Copeland's first title shot since joining AEW at WrestleDream, and remarkably it could also be just his second singles match in the company by the time the match rolls round — if booked.