Rhea Ripley Defeats Zoey Stark, Retains Women's World Title At WWE Survivor Series

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at WWE Survivor Series. Stark gave it her best shot but Ripley's brutally physical offense overpowered her to extend her reign beyond 239 days.

Stark was one of four women to challenge for Ripley's title at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. She later won a battle royal to determine a new challenger on "WWE Raw" in the week following. She gave a good outing during tonight's match but she never looked to get going into any form of second gear, every time she looked to gain momentum Ripley would shut it down. Perhaps this tone was best exemplified in the finish, as Stark looked to land her own finisher only for the champion to reverse into Riptide for the pinfall win. It will be seen whether Ripley's Judgment Day teammates can secure the win in their WarGames match later on, as Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Drew McIntyre take on Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton — though there have been teases throughout the show he may not arrive.