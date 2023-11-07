Rhea Ripley Gets New Title Challenger For WWE Survivor Series After Raw Battle Royal

Fourteen women squared off in a battle royal on Monday's "WWE Raw" to determine the number one contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship, but in the end, Zoey Stark stood tall, last eliminating Shayna Baszler to secure a title opportunity against Ripley at Survivor Series.

After getting down to a final four of Stark, Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and surprisingly, Ivy Nile in an impressive "Raw" in-ring debut, the battle royal was anyone's match, but Nile was yanked off the apron by an eliminated Nia Jax to remove her from the equation, while Rodriguez was subsequently double-teamed and eliminated by Baszler and Stark. The finalists would never actually get back inside the ring, finishing out the match on the apron itself, as Stark eliminated Baszler with a superkick followed by a DDT on the ring apron.

Stark was one of the four adversaries that "Mami" had to fend off at Crown Jewel this past weekend, and both women competed in the 2023 Royal Rumble, but the title match at Survivor Series will be the first time they square off one-on-one. It initially appeared the battle royal would have 16 combatants, but as they made their way to the ring, Xia Li attacked Becky Lynch, taking the former "NXT" Women's Champion out of action and getting herself removed from the contest as a result.