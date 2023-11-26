CM Punk Takes Photo With Triple H After Returning To WWE On 'Mighty Cold Day In Hell'

After months of speculation and almost 10 years away from the company, CM Punk finally returned to WWE at the conclusion of Saturday night's Survivor Series premium live event in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. After a wild night that saw two WarGames matches and Randy Orton's long-awaited in-ring comeback, the 45-year-old would strut out onto the stage in front of a sold-out Allstate Arena with his iconic "Cult Of Personality" theme song blaring over the speakers.

The man who made the surprise return possible — Paul "Triple H" Levesque — took to social media following the show to post a photo alongside Punk and giving a nod to their storied history inside and outside of the ring.

Punk and Levesque were at loggerheads in the lead-up to the Chi-Town native's abrupt departure in 2014, before the former world champion publicly slandered his old boss during an infamous interview with Colt Cabana. While the details remain scarce at this stage, Punk looks set to be back in WWE for an extended period and Levesque welcomed him back during the post-show media conference, describing it as 'lightning in a bottle' and a deal that came together in quick fashion.