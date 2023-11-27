Otis Explains Why The 'Sky Is The Limit' For Bianca Belair In WWE

WWE Superstar Otis has sung the praises of his colleague Bianca Belair. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the Alpha Academy member recalled the time she picked him up and carried him on her back. Furthermore, he believes that the moment is a prime example of Belair's talents as a performer.

"She's a stud. I was very worried for her own being because, again, I am a big load, about 370 pounds," Otis said. "She just picked me up with ease, carried me all the way like a backpack, and threw me over the ledge like a piece of trash. Nah, I'm kidding. But it was definitely a great time, and Bianca, the sky's the limit with her athletic ability. She's just a pure stud."

The segment in question occurred on a 2021 "WWE SmackDown" episode and saw Belair and Bayley compete in an obstacle challenge. Belair's moment with Otis is arguably the biggest talking point to come out of the segment, and Otis still has fond memories of it.

Of course, 2021 was a monumental year in Belair's career beyond just lifting some of her colleagues. After all, she won the women's Royal Rumble match and went on to headline the first night of WrestleMania 37, where she defeated Sasha Banks to win the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship.

While Belair doesn't hold championship gold at the moment, she's still a prominent fixture on WWE television. At this weekend's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames event, she teamed up with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch to defeat Damage CTRL.