Freddie Prinze Jr. Describes AEW Match As The 'Grossest' He's Ever Seen

AEW Full Gear 2023 saw Swerve Strickland and Adam Cole face off in a Texas Death Match that's received a mixed response from fans and critics alike. The bout will go down in history as one of AEW's goriest matches, but Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed on "Wrestling with Freddie" that it might be the most brutal match he's ever seen.

"Swerve Strickland and 'Hangman' Adam Page... this is the grossest match I've ever seen in my life," Prinze Jr. said. "Swerve Strickland was bleeding so much it looked like the blood was neon. It looked like anime... If there was a bucket and it was measured in gallons, it must have been a half gallon of blood. A pint of blood. It's crazy."

That said, Prinze Jr. gave both performers credit for their efforts. The actor appreciated the storytelling aspect of the bout, but the extreme bloodletting was too much for him to handle.

"I wanted it to be my match of the night because the story they told in the ring was amazing. But it was so much blood, and I'm so much softer than I used to be. I can't hack it, I can't hack it."

While the extreme nature of the match wasn't to Prinze Jr.'s tastes, he's happy about the result. He concluded by saying that he hopes it leads to a push for Strickland, as he feels the AEW star deserves to become a top star in the promotion.

