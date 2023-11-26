CM Punk Reportedly Approached By Another Company Ahead Of WWE Return

CM Punk was fired from AEW in September, leaving one of wrestling's most talked about talents free to walk into any company that offered him the chance. While this weekend's proceedings have made it clear that WWE won his signature, there is at least one other company that approached the "Cult of Personality." Reporting their findings on his return and the timeline leading up to it, Fightful Select confirmed earlier rumblings that TNA — aka Impact Wrestling — had made an offer.

Ibou of WrestlePurists first made the claim that Impact Wrestling had started negotiations in October. PWInsider reported more on the matter after Punk's return to WWE, claiming that talks were held prior to Punk's talks with WWE and that there was a "major money offer" made. He was believed to have been considering the deal and had been described as "amazing" when dealing with company executives. It was even felt within the company that they were close to landing him, with a hope that he would have been present for Bound For Glory, which obviously never transpired. Conversations were said to have continued even after the event and there had been a sustained hope he would agree to terms. But they were said to have been happy for him once it became apparent he was going to WWE. After his return, Punk is believed to be assigned to the "WWE Raw" brand airing on Monday nights. PWInsider has also noted that he is expected to work a part-time schedule.