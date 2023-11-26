CM Punk's New WWE Brand Reportedly Confirmed

CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames was almost as much of a surprise to those within the company as it was for those watching. In what seemed like a certain impossibility, the "Cult of Personality" emerged to end a nine-year spell away from the promotion, even more remarkable considering the terms that he had departed originally. Fightful Select has since reported that he will continue with the "WWE Raw" brand on Monday nights despite speculation that he was going to be listed as a free agent.

"WWE Raw" holds significance in the timeline of CM Punk's departure and eventual return to the company. His original departure came as a result of Punk walking out of the "Raw" after the Royal Rumble in 2014, later receiving his release papers on his wedding day. It's worth noting that when he was last with WWE, "SmackDown" was a taped show airing on Thursday nights, so "Raw" was the premier brand for the time.

However, Punk was also reported to have visited "WWE Raw" backstage while he was still under AEW contract in April this year. At the time of his visit, he was still on hiatus after an alleged backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear 2022. He later returned to AEW but was fired in September with cause, following another alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry. Fans will be hoping for a different outcome as he embarks on a new journey on Monday night's "Raw."