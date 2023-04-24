CM Punk Reportedly Visited Tonight's WWE Raw, Was Asked To Leave

"WWE Raw" is in the Chicagoland area tonight and it appears that an unlikely hometown hero was backstage before tonight's show. PWInsider Elite is reporting that former AEW and WWE Champion CM Punk was backstage in the Allstate Arena, in the Chicago border town of Rosemont, Illinois, for tonight's show.

Punk was reportedly visiting unnamed people backstage, though the report does state that Punk met with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which marks the first time the two have reportedly met since Punk walked out of WWE in 2014. Punk reportedly met with several people and was eventually asked to leave the arena, which PWInsider says was a Vince McMahon decision that Punk adhered to without protest. A video purportedly showing Punk outside the arena was later posted on Twitter.

‼️ Video Footage of CM Punk outside of #WWERAW talking to WWE Star Tamina‼️ pic.twitter.com/oMdzeIFXR7 — NoSmokeSport (@NoSmokeSport) April 24, 2023

Fightful Select later added its own reporting, confirming that Punk had spoken briefly with Levesque backstage before "Raw." The report added that Punk also met up with several talents, including The Miz. Wrestlers backstage at "Raw" were reportedly viewing Punk's unexpected appearance as a "publicity stunt." On the flip side, some AEW talents were said to be "in disbelief" after hearing the news.

Punk is currently under contract with AEW, though he hasn't been on its programming since September of last year after an acidic tirade following AEW All Out led to a backstage altercation with a number of his co-workers. There have been reports of Punk being the center of AEW's upcoming Saturday show, which would come with a possible roster split in the interest of keeping all warring tribes happy. Punk has not worked in cooperation with WWE since his brief stint as a contributor on the weekly "WWE Backstage" program on Fox Sports between 2019-2021.