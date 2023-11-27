Brie And Nikki Garcia On If They Will Ever Return To The Ring

Nikki and Brie Garcia (formerly known as The Bella Twins) haven't competed in a wrestling match since their appearances in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match, but that doesn't mean that the WWE Hall Of Famers are ruling out wrestling again down the line.

"We never say never," Brie said to The Messenger. "We obviously miss wrestling. You know, wrestling has our hearts. We miss the fans, the lights, the crowd."

Brie made it clear that they will never say never — a popular phrase in wrestling. It was their decisions to focus on family life that played a big role in them stepping outside of the ring, but being mothers is also what could pull them back in.

"We would love our kids to be able to watch us. Birdie's been able to see us in the Royal Rumble," Brie said. "But one day, somewhere in the world, we'd love them to sit ringside and see [their] mommies kick some butt in the ring."

On the flip side, it is their children that are the main reason for Brie's husband Bryan Danielson deciding to stop wrestling on a full-time basis beginning next year as he aims to give fatherhood his undivided attention. However, Danielson has been open about the fact that if Brie Garcia wants to have a run in AEW, then it is something that will get done. Considering the fact Nikki Garcia has been outspoken about WWE recently for not mentioning her during a promotion of "Barmageddon," an appearance for Tony Khan's company might not be out of the question at some stage in the future.