Bryan Danielson On A Brie Bella AEW Run: 'If She Wants To Come Do It, It'll Get Done'

Bryan Danielson has commented on his wife and former WWE star, Brie Garcia, formerly known as Brie Bella, who has recently teased a return to the ring.

During the WrestleDream press conference, the AEW star was asked about his wife's recent social media posts, where she hinted at a possible return to the ring. Danielson jokingly mentioned that he sometimes doesn't know what Brie posts on social media but stated that it's a possibility she could return to the ring.

"I will never say never [on Brie returning to the ring]," said Danielson. "I will say this, Brie is the boss in our family. If she wants to come do it, it'll get done."

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Brie Garcia stated that she is waiting for her son Buddy to grow a little older before she decides to get back in the ring.

"I will [on returning to the ring] ...waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there's so many companies with great opponents!!! I'd loved to wrestle Saraya again, Brit Baker.....love to go wrestle Trin [Trinity]...Can't wait to see her and Mickey [Mickie James] in action.....first on my list is The liconics...wrestle them In Australia would be amazing!" said the former WWE star.

Saraya and Britt Baker are both part of AEW, while Trinity and Mickie James wrestle for Impact Wrestling.

Brie and her sister Nikki revealed earlier this year that their contracts with WWE had expired, as they decided not to renew their deals. Neither of them has been in a wrestling ring since last year's Royal Rumble, where they featured in the women's Royal Rumble match. The duo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.