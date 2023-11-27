Matt Cardona Believes WWE Survivor Series Should've Lit A Fire In Professional Wrestlers

While Matt Cardona has not been part of WWE since 2020, he is still being motivated by the promotion. The former WWE Superstar was inspired by Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series — taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that the show should have lit a "fire" in every professional wrestler.

"In my opinion, the buzz surrounding #SurvivorSeries is what makes pro wrestling like nothing else. If you're a wrestler in this business ... at any level ... whether you liked what happened or not ... if last night didn't light a fire under your ass, I don't know what will. MY A** IS BURNING!!!"

Last night's WWE event saw the return of not only one, but two stars — Randy Orton, who fans already knew was going to be there in the main event, and also the shocking return of CM Punk. Before that, Punk was a free agent after he was released from All Elite Wrestling in September, due to a backstage incident with AEW star Jack Perry. The last time Punk was in a WWE ring was in 2014.

The show saw former rivals team up too, including Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the women's WarGames match. Flair, Lynch, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair won against Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane) even with their differences. The men's WarGames was no different, with its winners of the match not exactly the best of friends — Orton, Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. They defeated Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.