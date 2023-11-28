Road Dogg Believes TNA Tag Team Would Have Been 'Good WWE Superstars'

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg on his podcast, "Oh ... You Didn't Know," recently spoke about how former TNA and Impact Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns — Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin — would have been good in WWE.

"As a team, I think they would fit perfect and be, I think they'd be good WWE Superstars," said Road Dogg about the Motor City Machine Guns. "I don't know how old they are now and how — if they're ready still to run that kind of schedule — but like I thought they would have been great. I loved working with them when I was there [TNA] because I knew they were the future, and I knew I was already the past. You know what I mean? I wasn't even the present anymore and so it was really fun to get to work with those guys."

It's worth noting that Shelley had a stint in WWE as KUSHIDA's partner in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic when the NJPW star was in "WWE NXT." Sabin, on the other hand, has yet to step in a WWE ring.

While Road Dogg was in TNA between 2002 to 2009, he tagged with Billy Gunn, as both The James Gang and later, the Voodoo Kin Mafia. He also was in the stable, 3 Live Kru. One of the last matches he had against the Motor City Machine Guns was where he tagged with Eric Young on an August 2008 episode of "TNA Impact!"

