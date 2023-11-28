WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Hates One Thing He Says Modern-Day Wrestlers Do Wrong

Rob Van Dam isn't happy that modern-day pro wrestlers don't kick out when they're pinned and pointed out where wrestlers are going wrong.

On a recent edition of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, the Hall of Famer looked back on the 5-on-5 Survivor Series match at Survivor Series 2003, where he noticed a strong kick out and commented how wrestlers don't kick out as well as they did back then.

"You know what I hate now is when people don't kick out. Every time I watch wrestling, I see it," said RVD. "They think just by kicking their feet they kick out, but their shoulders are still down and the person's still on top of them. I hate that. It's one of those things that annoys me when I watch wrestling. I want to tell them but I always tell whoever's next to me. They just kick their feet; kicking your feet don't do nothing. And every once in a while — like, when I was in WWE — they would say, 'Well, the referees need credibility. You count them down if they don't kick out.' They haven't done that in a while and they need to because they haven't done a credibility check in years. I guess it doesn't matter anymore."

According to RVD, referees should be held accountable if wrestlers fail to execute a proper kick out. The rules require the wrestler's shoulder to be lifted off the mat when they kick out, but RVD believes that many wrestlers use their legs instead, while keeping their shoulders down.

In the aforementioned Survivor Series match, RVD was part of Team Austin, which also included Shawn Michaels, Booker T, and The Dudley Boyz. They lost the match to Team Bischoff, which featured Mark Henry, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Scott Steiner, and Christian.