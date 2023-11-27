WWE's GUNTHER Mourns Death Of German Wrestler Andreas Ullmann Aka Absolute Andy

It was reported over the weekend that German-born wrestler Absolute Andy — real name Andreas Ullmann — had died aged 40. Current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who stepped into the ring with Ullmann several times on the independent scene in Europe, has since paid tribute to the late performer on social media.

"Danke für alles, Andi! [Thanks for everything, Andi!]," GUNTHER wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The heartbreaking news of Ullmann's death was revealed by Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw). The German-based promotion, where Ullmann won several championships, said "Mr. 100%" had "lost his lengthy battle with illness and passed away peacefully in the presence of his wife." Ullmann's last match for the company — and the final match of his in-ring career — took place at wXw Back to the Roots 2022, where he successfully retained the wXw Shotgun Championship against Dennis Dullnig.

GUNTHER and Ullmann first crossed paths in the ring at the German Wrestling Federation's Berlin Wrestling Night #2 event in May 2006. That evening, Ullmann defeated GUNTHER (who was then known as Big Van Walter) and Christian Colen in a triple threat match to advance to the final of the promotion's Triple Threat Tournament. GUNTHER and Ullmann faced each other one-on-one for the first time on night four of Fighting Spirit Federation's Tour De La Reunion in January 2018, with Ullmann picking up the victory. The last time they featured in the same match was the 30-man Shortcut to the Top match at wXw's namesake show in 2019.