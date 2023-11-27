Adam Copeland Lists Desired Opponents For AEW All In 2024

Pre-registered and AEW VIP fans were able to access AEW All In 2024 tickets today as the company prepares to try and replicate the success of last year's show in London, England. Furthermore, it has led to Adam Copeland listing off some of his dream opponents on the roster.

"My first #AEWAllIn is next year," Copeland wrote on X. "My first time performing in Wembley Stadium. Maybe a first time ever match? Moxley? Omega? Ospreay? Malakai? Miro? Swerve? MJF? Hobbs? The possibilities man."

Copeland was still part of WWE when AEW visited Wembley Stadium earlier this year. Still, he will be a big addition to the card next year, which Tony Khan probably hopes can be a driving factor in making fans return or new viewers buy a ticket. Copeland has never competed against any of the names he listed, and the possibility of fresh matches was one of the driving factors in him joining AEW in the first place.

However, one name he didn't mention in his list was RUSH, who was also not part of last year's first event. However, that didn't stop him from making it clear that Copeland is the man he wants to face when AEW heads back across the pond.

"My first #AEWAllIn is next year. My first time performing in Wembley Stadium too," RUSH wrote on X. "I WANT RUSH VS (EDGE )"

If you pre-registered or are an @aew VIP check your Email For A Unique code to Buy Tix NOW Before Everyone Else!#LFI https://t.co/SPRR9kFvZ6 pic.twitter.com/JwQn2lraLH — RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) November 27, 2023

That is another first-time-ever match for Copeland to be involved in, should Khan decide to book that. Main sale tickets will go on sale to the general public on December 1.