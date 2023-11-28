Cody Rhodes Officially Declares For 2024 Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes is preparing once again to finish the story at 2024's WWE Royal Rumble event in St. Petersburg, Florida. On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Rhodes declared himself the first entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match, though his exact position is unknown.

Following his announcement, Rhodes was confronted via the Titantron by Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been teasing a "privileged" opponent for the past several weeks. Nakamura told Rhodes he needed Rhodes' help "to evolve" before appearing in the darkened ring and spraying Rhodes with red mist when the lights came back up.

WWE's Royal Rumble event will emanate from Tropicana Field in the Tampa Bay area on January 27. Rhodes looks to win the Rumble and "finish the story," which is heavily implied he will once again challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship, a belt Rhodes failed to capture at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. It seems Rhodes will have to deal with Nakamura first, however, though with no premium live event scheduled between now and the Rumble, it's unknown when that confrontation will take place.