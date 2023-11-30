Tom Lawlor Explains Why WWE Alum Nikki Bella Should Be In WON Hall Of Fame

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall Of Fame was established in 1996 and allows wrestlers, journalists, and historians to vote for those who have made an impact on the industry to be inducted. Many names throughout history aren't currently inducted, and "Filthy" Tom Lawlor — who also works for WON — believes that former Divas Champion Nikki Bella deserves to be inducted.

"I think the long-lasting impact that she had from 'Total Divas' from 'Total Bellas,' I think it's a no-brainer," he told "Under The Ring." "She was the face of that, I won't even say division, of women in the company for a long time and brought in so many viewers outside of the wrestling world."

Lawlor admitted he knows several people who watched one of the reality shows that Bella was involved in despite not watching professional wrestling, highlighting the impact she was able to have on generating interest. Outside of that she also thrived inside the ring by having the longest Divas Championship reign in company history, putting together memorable rivalries against the likes of AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, and Carmella throughout her career, which led to her gaining a WWE Hall Of Fame induction.

"I think that the Bella Twins, especially Nikki Bella, should be in the Hall Of Fame," he said. "Sure, she was obviously a very attractive woman, but she was presented like she was a hard-hitting, tough female, you know what I mean? You didn't really have that a lot of times in that era."

If you use any quotes, please credit "Under The Ring" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.