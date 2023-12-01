Why Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo Believes WWE NXT Rivals Main Roster Brands

The "WWE NXT" brand has made considerable strides over the past year or so, with WWE's developmental program seeing a year-on-year increase in television ratings, social media engagement, and general fan interest. Although the infusion of main roster stars could be cited as one of the reasons for the brand's resurgence, many have praised Shawn Michaels' booking and the growth of young talents.

Among them is Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, one-half of the current "NXT" Tag Team Champions, who believes the White & Gold brand should no longer be viewed as WWE's breeding ground but rather as a main roster brand by itself.

"I think 'NXT' is building another brand right here that rivals any other show on TV right now," Lorenzo told "Niko Knows Best" in a recent interview. "I literally think we're prepared to do that. I don't think it's too far ahead into the future. I want to be a part of that. I really see myself as ... some of the tag teams coming through, we're gonna have some Takeover-quality matches very soon. We're really building a great division here."

Lorenzo reacted to reports of "NXT" going back on the road in 2024 and no longer taping its weekly shows at the WWE Performance Center. The move will also coincide with the brand moving to the CW Network, something that has left him excited about his future. "I wanna go, hit the road, and get outside for a little bit," Lorenzo said. "Travel — because that's what this is all about. That's why I got into his sport ... it's all the excitement, meeting all sorts of different people."

In 2020, the "NXT" brand stopped traveling to arenas across the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the wrestlers returned to the road in 2021, the rebranding to "NXT 2.0" meant a permanent return to the WWE Performance Center. Since then, "NXT" has hosted only TakeOvers and house shows outside its facility in Orlando, Florida.