Randy Orton To Appear On This Week's WWE SmackDown

Now that Randy Orton has returned after being out of action for 18 months, you should expect to see his face much more often around WWE — including this week's "WWE SmackDown." Set for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the host arena announced his presence this morning via X (fomerly Twitter).

Orton made his long-awaited return to the ring at Survivor Series over the weekend, coming through for his old Legacy mate Cody Rhodes to help the squad of Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso defeat The Judgment Day in WarGames. It was his first time competing in the squared circle since May 2022 — also the last time he appeared on "SmackDown." Orton then followed that up with a match on "WWE Raw" last night, beating Dominik Mysterio – but making very clear who he has more than enough unfinished business with.

Orton opened the show with a promo that put The Bloodline on notice. After all, it was Roman Reigns' family that was responsible for sidelining "The Viper." The revenge-minded Orton swore to deliver an RKO to every last member of The Bloodline, whether outta nowhere or if they see it coming. While he did manage to make peace with Jey Uso this week, Reigns and company will want to be on alert during their usual Friday night stomping grounds now that Orton hasn't forgiven or forgotten and is heading to "SmackDown" on Friday night.