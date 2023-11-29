Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's Future In AEW, ROH, And Pro Wrestling Overall

Two months after her potentially final WWE match at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey shocked the wrestling world by making a surprise return to the ring at a Lucha VaVoom event on October 26, where she teamed with longtime friend Marina Shafir. Less than a month later, Rousey teamed with Shafir again on the November 17 taped episode of "ROH on HonorClub," prompting many to question what her future might be under promoter Tony Khan. However, a recent report from PWInsider indicates that sources close to Rousey say there are no current long-term talks with ROH, AEW, or indeed, any wrestling promotion.

Per the report, Rousey is said to be focusing on her family going forward, while also promoting her new memoir "Our Fight," which is slated to be released in April 2024. Rousey isn't putting wrestling at the top of her list of priorities, and her recent appearances were just an opportunity to work with Shafir, who is signed to AEW.

During the post-show press conference for AEW Full Gear, Khan confirmed Rousey had not signed and said her appearance was the result of AEW being close to Rousey's home in the Los Angeles area, and because of a previous match that saw Rousey and Shafir team up against ROH Women's Champion Athena and Billie Starkz at a Wrestling REVOLVER show, also in Los Angeles. PWI's report appears to support Khan's claims and might put to bed any lingering questions about Rousey rejoining the wrestling landscape in the near future, as it appears she put on ring gear again simply because Shafir happened to be in LA.