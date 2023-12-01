AEW Star Matt Hardy Explains Why He's A Fan Of WWE's Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes revealed he will be an entrant in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match as he tries to find his way back to Roman Reigns in a bid to finish the story. One man who will be supporting him in that quest is Matt Hardy, who has admitted he's a big fan of "The American Nightmare."

"I like Cody as a person, I liked him since he started with WWE since I first got to know him," he said on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "[I] obviously spent a ton of time with him during the pandemic and we became close during that time. I love what he's doing, and I respect his courage to step outside of what's comfortable and do something different."

This Thanksgiving, Hardy conveyed his appreciation for the establishment of AEW. He particularly mentioned the integral role played by Rhodes, who bet on himself when he left WWE. This decision led to a successful run in the independent scene, culminating in the first All In event and ultimately, the launch of AEW.

"He did all this then there was a point in AEW where he felt like, 'Oh, maybe things aren't exactly where I want them to be, I'll step away.' He could've had it all there right? He could have re-signed, could have had a great deal," Hardy said. "But deep down inside, he challenged himself to be greater and obtain more."

Hardy believes that Rhodes genuinely wants to finish his father's story as he feels that is very real to him.

"I certainly would not have hated if he would have won last WrestleMania because it would have worked it would have been very good," he said. "He's finding success there, so hat's off to Cody."

