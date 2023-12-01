AEW's Adam Copeland On Which Wrestler Is The Best At Using The Spear

Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, and Goldberg are all wrestlers who use the spear as their finishing move. However, according to AEW star Adam Copeland, who also uses the spear, says none of them is the best at executing it.

"I'm going to go with Rhino. It's a Gore," he said on "Hey! (EW)."

Host RJ City was quick to point out the slight difference between Rhino's version due to it having another name. However, the actual move itself is the same, which is why Copeland picked him.

"A snapmare is a snapmare, is all I'm saying," Copeland pointed out.

The finisher went along with the idea of him portraying the animal that he's named after as they charge, and it worked perfectly for him over the years. His version brings a lot of power and intensity, which makes it stand out, with Copeland impressed enough to vote it over his own spear. Rhino famously Gored Chris Jericho through the set on an episode of "WWE SmackDown," and it's a move that he still uses to this day on Impact Wrestling.

It was Goldberg who first brought the move into the business and made it popular, with it being a nod to a football tackle, which was something he knew how to do perfectly. Since then it has been adopted by countless wrestlers, including some younger stars of today such as Bron Breakker, proving that it isn't going anywhere any time soon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hey! "EW)" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.