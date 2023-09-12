10 Wrestling Finishers That Unleashed Raw And Brutal Power

Perfected By: Golberg, Edge, Roman Reigns, Christian, and more

The Spear may seem like a simple move, but a wrestler driving their entire momentum into an opponent in a flash, sometimes out of nowhere, is the most simple definition of "brutality," especially when you're the one taking a shoulder right to the gut. The mighty Goldberg created the name for the takedown in WCW, and the Spear led the WWE Hall of Famer to an unprecedented 173 victories in a row.

Since Golberg christened "the Spear" as we know it today, many other wrestlers have used the move, including Edge, who made the finisher popular in WWE. His best friend, Christian Cage, uses it as a secondary finisher to his "Unprettier," as a nod to the "Rated-R Superstar." "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns also has the move down to a science, and his Spear just looks brutal when it connects with his opponents. It's often preceded by Reign's Superman Punch, leaving an opponent dazed before they even take the finisher. One of the most devastating Spears in recent memory happened at Payback 2023, where current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley drove then-Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens through the barricade. We don't often see the Spear from Ripley, but she could probably teach a master class in it. Jaw-dropping moments like that are also what make the Spear so raw and powerful.

Perhaps the most memorable, most hard-hitting Spear in the entire history of the move came with Edge's return to WWE after a nine-year hiatus (and presumed retirement) as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble. For those in attendance, that brutal Spear is even more of a treat, as they were the first to actually see the move, as broadcast cameras actually missed the "Rated-R Superstar's" first finisher in years. Thankfully, the footage of one of the most memorable Spears in history exists online, and the mistake has been corrected on Peacock and the WWE Network.