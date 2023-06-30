Top WWE Stars Address The Worst Bumps They've Taken

Pro wrestling stars put their bodies on the line week in and week out for our entertainment with no regular off-season. ESPN recently highlighted this in a new feature ahead of Saturday's WWE Money in the Bank premium live event.

While catching up with Damian Priest, who is set to compete in a ladder match this weekend, the former United States Champion explained to ESPN what it was like trading kendo stick shots with Bad Bunny during their San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash.

"That's one of the worst things that we introduced into this business," Priest said. "I wish that somebody would've never brought those into this business, because man, those are killer, dude. It's not just the day or when it happens, they leave these welts and anything you touch burns and they're brutal."

When asked about which bump from his career hurt the most, Priest pointed out his back-first drop onto the steel steps during his NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2020 match against Finn Balor as one that made it feel like everything inside him broke.