Awesome Kong Making Return To The Ring For Impact 1000

Impact Wrestling announced on Tuesday evening that Awesome Kong is returning to the ring for the first time in more than three years for the 1000th episode special of Impact on September 9. The special will be taking place at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Kong's opponent has yet to be revealed.

The last time Kong stepped in a ring was actually for All Elite Wrestling and it was back on a January 1, 2020, taped episode of "AEW Dark." Her last in-ring match for Impact was in January 2016 when she faced Velvet Sky.

Kong made her Impact Wrestling (then known as TNA Wrestling) debut on the October 11, 2007 episode, where she defeated another Impact Hall of Famer: Gail Kim. During her Impact career, Kong held the Knockouts World Championship twice and was also a Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

Other plans for the milestone episode include the return of Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von) and the return of the Beautiful People (Sky and Angelina Love). Traci Brooks is also set to be returning to an Impact ring for the first time since 2011. She and her husband, Frankie Kazarian will be facing Eddie Edwards and his wife, Alisha Edwards. An Ultimate X Match and a Feast or Fired match are on the card too. While the last Ultimate X Match was only a month ago at Slammiversary, the last time that the promotion held a Feast or Fired match was all the way back in 2018.