Declan McMahon Imagines Hypothetical All-McMahon Version Of Popular WWE Stable

Fans of Shane McMahon will fondly remember his entrance at WrestleMania 32 where he walked out with his three sons — Declan, Kenyon, and Rogan — ahead of his Hell in a Cell bout against The Undertaker. Now that it's been nearly a decade since that moment, Declan remains focused on his college football career with the Indiana Hoosiers, Kenyon is doing the same in high school, and Rogan apparently has a penchant for all things sports as well.

Could the three grandsons of Vince McMahon eventually blossom into WWE superstars? In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Declan floated the possibility of him and his two younger brothers eventually forming a stable similar to the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline, which has run roughshod over the WWE over the past three years or so.

"We definitely could," McMahon said when asked about the three brothers breaking into WWE. "My brother, Kenyon, he's got a knack [for pro wrestling] in the sense that he's super physical such a great athlete. You'll see it in his high school football tape. He's also doing wrestling in the winter. He's just a great athlete. And my other brother, Rogan, too ... he's younger right now but he's a pretty big boy. He's gonna be really big someday. We'll see — obviously, in the WWE, it's all about storylines. Maybe we can have a Bloodline storyline with us. The possibilities are endless."

The history of pro wrestling has seen several family-based stables such as The Hart Foundation in WWE, The Von Erichs in WCCW, and The Disciples Of Apocalypse in WWE. Even AEW's Death Triangle stable is the coming together of two real-life siblings, Fénix and Penta El Zero Miedo.