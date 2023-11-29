Zach Gowen Credits Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon With Saving His Life

Zach Gowen made history in the early 2000s by becoming the first one-legged wrestler to ever perform in WWE. During his tenure with the promotion, Gowen was defeated by then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at Vengeance 2003. While appearing on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, Gowen expressed his appreciation for his former boss.

"I'm not gonna speak ill of the man because I love Vince McMahon and he saved my life, literally," Gowen said. "He put me in that position and gave me that platform, which launched me into the rest of my life, you know?"

Gowen mentioned that McMahon and WWE saved his life by paying for him to go to rehab at the age of 26. Gowen was able to access the benefit through WWE's Wellness Policy, which enables former employees to enter rehabilitation at the expense of the promotion. Gowen went on to say that when he was at his lowest point, he didn't have any resources. But within a few minutes of calling WWE, he had flights booked and rooms reserved at the best treatment facilities. Gowen expressed that everything positive in his life at the moment is a direct result of his sobriety.

Gowen, who recently said that his attitude and unprofessionalism led to his WWE release in February 2004, has continued to perform on the independent circuit since exiting the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion. His most recent match took place at a Pure Pro Wrestling event in Battle Creek, Michigan, at the tail end of September.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.