Tony Schiavone Weighs In On Whether Ric Flair Will Wrestle In AEW

AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone has no interest in seeing another match from retired WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Ric Flair.

"I don't need to call a Last Match again," Schiavone chuckled on "What Happened When" recently. "That was his last match, guys. That was it." Schiavone and his co-host, Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson, were both tickled by how many people assumed that Flair's AEW debut meant that he would be wrestling again, despite wrestling his last match in July 2022, when he defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a match alongside his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo. Thompson thought the speculation was cute, but Schiavone had much stiffer words for fans on social media.

"Again, social media has given idiots a voice, and there you go," Schiavone explained. "If you're wondering if there's more idiots in the world than there used to be, [the answer is] no ... Now they're just online where you can read what they're talking about."

"The Nature Boy" had a few health issues heading into his final match and even admitted to losing consciousness during the bout. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was signed onto a multi-year deal with AEW earlier this year, which will not only see Flair accompany fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting on the road to retirement, but also as the face of "Wooooo Energy!," the official energy drink of AEW. He was on hand this past Wednesday to help announce that Sting's retirement will take place on March 3 in Greensboro, NC's historic Greensboro Coliseum.