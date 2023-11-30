Sting & Ric Flair Reveal Date And Location Of AEW Revolution 2024 On Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Sting is set to retire in 2024, the only announced detail of next year's AEW Revolution event, ending his nearly 40-year career on his own terms.

Tony Schiavone announced on tonight's "AEW Dynamite" that Revolution 2024 will occur on March 3, emanating from the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The arena is famous for many moments in NWA and WCW history, including the monumental Clash Of The Champions I main event between Sting and then-NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair. The 45-minute time limit draw made Sting a major competitor in the eyes of fans and wrestlers alike. Sting and "The Nature Boy" were on hand on "Dynamite" to reflect on the match, with Sting noting that it was the first time that a sporting event went 45 minutes commercial-free, while Flair rhapsodized about how the match made Sting a hot commodity in the wrestling business.

There is still no word on who Sting's opponent will be. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion took part in the final match of Keiji Mutoh's The Great Muta persona in February. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reportedly told AEW President Tony Khan that Mutoh's retirement should be the blueprint for Sting's retirement.