Matt Hardy Predicts Winner Of AEW Continental Classic

As the AEW Continental Classic continues to heat up, Matt Hardy has revealed who he foresees winning the tournament, with one potential victor being a newcomer to AEW.

"Yeah, I could see Swerve," Hardy said on his podcast, "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "I could also see Jay White winning. I think Jay White could use that win too. Swerve could use that win. That's a great scenario."

Despite having doubts, Hardy did have another name in mind whom he'd like to see crowned as the winner: Daniel Garcia, the former ROH Pure Champion.

"I would love to see Danny win it. I don't think he's at that point right now where he will win it, but I think Swerve and Jay White would probably be my two favorite picks."

The AEW Continental Classic was announced by AEW CEO Tony Khan earlier this month. It was later revealed that the winner would become the inaugural Continental Champion, a championship merging the Ring of Honor World title and NJPW Strong Openweight title, both currently held by Eddie Kingston.

Kingston, who is in the Blue League in the competition, will go one-on-one with Bryan Danielson this Saturday on "AEW Collision." Claudio Castagnoli will square off against Brody King, while Andrade El Idolo will face Daniel Garcia on this week's "Collision." On the other side of the bracket in the Gold League, Jon Moxley, Rush, and Swerve Strickland each earned themselves three points on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday after defeating Jay Lethal, Mark Briscoe, and Jay White respectively.

