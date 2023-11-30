Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Women's WWE Survivor Series WarGames Was 'Hard To Follow'

This past weekend's Survivor Series saw Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi defeat Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in a WarGames match. That bout opened Saturday night's premium live event, and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that it set the bar very high for the next match that followed it.

"Kudos to the women, man," Prinze Jr. said on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast. "It was impossible to be the match after them. They tasked Miz and GUNTHER with it, and it was a good match, but it was hard to follow what you just saw."

Prinze Jr. mentioned that Shotzi "opened a lot of eyes" during the women's WarGames match. After having her hair shaved off by Damage CTRL over the summer, the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion has since adopted a deranged persona. He also described SKY's trash can dive off the top of the WarGames structure as "awesome." The reigning WWE Women's Champion placed the trash can over herself during the match and leaped from the cage to wipe everyone out in the ring below. Prinze Jr. also pointed out Flair's moonsault from the top of the WarGames structure. In the end, Lynch slammed Bayley through a table to pick up the win for her team.



