Becky Lynch Pins Bayley To Give Her Team The WarGames Win At WWE Survivor Series

Damage CTRL have fallen short in their attempt to win WarGames, with the star-studded lineup of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi and Bianca Belair proving too strong at Saturday's Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago, Illinois.

Lynch and Bayley kicked things off for their respective teams, with the babyfaces receiving the advantage following a Ruffles sponsored fan vote, allowing Shotzi and Belair the opportunity to have some individual moments, while their more experienced teammate nursed a busted nose. Dakota Kai aided the heel faction from outside the cage, sending weapons in and providing a distraction, while the duo of Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky stole the show with some death-defying maneuvers, including a ridiculous dive from the top with a trash can from the WWE Women's Champion.

After the final two entrants — Flair and Asuka — made their way into the cage, the WarGames officially began and Damage CTRL took over, wielding kendo sticks and trash cans to dominate their opponents. Lynch and Flair would put their differences aside to regain the momentum, with the latter nailing a moonsault from the top of the cage, before the two friends-turned-foes finally embraced with a hug inside the ring and locked in dual submission holds.

Down the home stretch, Bayley saved a couple of near-falls for her team, before ultimately taking the pin herself after a number of finishers from the faces, including a top-rope Manhandle Slam through a table from Lynch to score the three-count.